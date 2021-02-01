Bloqueo a Cuba: Comité Internacional Paz, Justicia y Dignidad a los Pueblos envía carta a Biden solicitando el fin de las hostilidades e injerencias

Compartimos con nuestros lectores la carta que se envió hoy a Joe Biden, actual Presidente de Estados Unidos, solicitando el cese de las agresiones y sanciones contra Cuba.

A continuación la carta completa, en inglés y español, de este colectivo de solidaridad.

17 de febrero de 2021

Señor Presidente Biden,

Hace seis años, el 17 de diciembre de 2014, el Presidente Obama anunciaba junto al Presidente cubano Raúl Castro, el restablecimiento de las relaciones bilaterales interrumpidas unilateralmente por los Estados Unidos de América en 1960.

El histórico anuncio llenó de alegría a ambas naciones y fue aplaudido por la comunidad internacional. Creíamos, con fundada esperanza, que una nueva era comenzaba, dejando atrás seis décadas de hostilidad que provocaron enorme sufrimiento al pueblo cubano y retrasaron por más de medio siglo las posibilidades de intercambio económico, financiero, comercial, cultural, médico, educacional y turístico, con el pueblo y gobierno estadounidense.

Tristemente, para frustración de Cuba, Estados Unidos y el mundo, la administración Trump no solo revirtió todo lo avanzado, sino que agregó una serie de medidas en extremo hostiles con la clara pretensión de provocar un cambio de régimen a la nación antillana.

Se llegó al límite de impedir la compra de insumos médicos y se obstaculizaron donaciones de terceros países en medio de la peor pandemia provocada por la Covid-19.

La hostilidad y la agresión, generó el ambiente que propició un atentado con arma de fuego a la sede de la embajada de Cuba en Washington el 30 de abril del 2020. Aún se espera un pronunciamiento por ese crimen y la ofensa a los principios de la Convención de Viena sobre la protección a las sedes diplomáticas.

Durante su campaña, usted prometió revisar la política hacia Cuba llevada a cabo por su antecesor. Conocemos la difícil situación interna que ha heredado. Creemos firmemente que una relación de respeto y sin condicionamientos de su gobierno y el del Presidente Díaz-Canel tributará en beneficio de ambos pueblos y será nuevamente aplaudida por la comunidad de naciones.

Cuba ha dado un ejemplo al mundo de solidaridad internacional durante la pandemia que aún padece la humanidad. Los médicos cubanos del Contingente Henry Reeve han recorrido los cinco continentes llevando esperanza, vida y salud a 39 naciones.

La ciencia cubana trabaja arduamente para obtener su propia vacuna con la que inmunizará a su población en un par de meses Produce medicamentos propios que han mostrado gran eficacia contra la pandemia y otros graves padecimientos. Lo ha hecho con gran esfuerzo, a pesar del bloqueo que impone limitaciones extremas. El éxito y su prestigio internacional se deben a que jamás han renunciado a la esperanza y a brindar apoyo a quien lo necesite.

El pueblo de Estados Unidos y su gobierno se verían altamente beneficiados si existiera la relación de respeto y cooperación que debe primar entre las naciones.

Presidente Biden le pedimos con urgencia que ponga fin al bloqueo contra Cuba, que acabe con las sanciones, prohibiciones, amenazas, ataques e injerencias en la soberanía de un país que nunca le ha hecho nada a EEUU. Le pedimos que ponga fin a las leyes ilegales y extraterritoriales y a la inclusión de Cuba en listas restrictivas. Por el bien del pueblo de Cuba y de los Estados Unidos le pedimos que ponga fin a la política de odio que ha producido tanto sufrimiento contra un pequeño país que sólo exporta salud y educación.

El 17 de cada mes le recordaremos a usted, señor Presidente, y a los pueblos del mundo que los pueblos de Cuba y de Estados Unidos merecen vivir en paz.

Comité Internacional Paz, Justicia y Dignidad a los Pueblos

Dear President Biden,

Six years ago, on December 17, 2014, President Obama announced, together with Cuban President Raúl Castro, the re-establishment of bilateral relations unilaterally interrupted by the United States in 1960.

The historic announcement filled both nations with a lot of joy and was applauded by the international community. We believed, with well-founded hope, that a new era was beginning, leaving behind six decades of hostility that caused enormous suffering to the Cuban people and delayed for more than half a century the possibilities of economic, financial, commercial, cultural, medical, educational and tourist exchanges with theAmerican people and their government.

Sadly, to the frustration of Cuba, and many people in the United States and the world, the Trump administration not only reversed all the progress made, but added a series of extremely hostile measures with the clear intention of provoking regime change in the Island nation.

It went as far as preventing the purchase of medical supplies and hindering donations from third countries in the midst of the worst pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The hostility and aggression created the atmosphere that led to anarmed attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington on April 30, 2020.Cuba is still waiting for aresponse of any kind from the US government for this crime and its egregious violationof the principles of the Vienna Convention on the Protection of Diplomatic Sites.

President Biden during your campaign you promised to review the Cuba policy pursued by your predecessor. We are aware of the difficult internal situation you inherited. We firmly believe that a respectful and unconditional relationship between your government and that of President Díaz-Canel will benefit both peoples and will once again be applauded by the community of nations.

Cuba has set an example to the world of international solidarity during the pandemic that still afflicts humanity. Cuban doctors from the Henry Reeve Contingent have travelled the five continents bringing hope, life and health to 39 nations.

Cuban science is working hard to obtain its own vaccine with which it will immunize its population in a couple of months. It is a country that produces its own medicines that have shown great efficacy against the pandemic and other serious illnesses. It has done so with great effort, despite a blockade that imposes extreme limitations. Its success and international prestige are due to the fact that it has never given up hope and support for those in need in any corner of the world.

The people of the United States and their government would benefit greatly from the respectful and cooperative relationship that should prevail between nations.

President Biden we ask you with urgency to end the blockade against Cuba, to end the sanctions, prohibitions, threats, attacks and interference in the sovereignty of a country that has never done anything to the US. We ask you to end the illegal and extraterritorial laws and the inclusion of Cuba on restrictive lists. For the sake of the people of Cuba and the United States we call on you to end the policy of hate that has produced so much suffering against a small country that only exports health and education.

On the 17th of every month we will remind you Mr. President and the people of the world that the people of Cuba and the United States deserve to live in peace.

International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity

February 17, 2021

