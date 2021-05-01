Declaration of Solidarity with Palestine: International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity 

Palestine and its Arab Jerusalem are not alone

We are all Palestinians

The images of Palestinian children killed, the desecration of their holy places such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the destruction of their buildings and homes shakes the world once again.

The escalation of violence during the holy month of Ramadan, when Palestinians were exercising their religious rights of prayer, once again highlights the provocation of Israel and the previous U.S. administration, which in 2017, declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel. This only proves that the so-called «Deal of the Century» is in reality the ‘Shame of the Century.’ The real pretense is the extermination of the Palestinian people who have been resisting Israeli occupation for 73 years.

The Gaza Strip has become the world’s largest open-air prison because of Israel’s blockade. Its two million inhabitants are prevented from receiving medical supplies — in the midst of a pandemic — food and fuel.

This past Tuesday, May 11th, the town of Beit Hanoun in Gaza was hit by a nighttime aerial bombardment by the Netanyahu regime which caused a number of deaths, destroyed homes, a 13-story building and civilian structures.

Al-Quds or Jerusalem — historically recognized as the Holy Land or Holy City of Palestine — is where the highest religious sentiment of Christians, Muslims and Jews was expressed. Since the occupation by Israel, Palestinians and Arabs suffer constant abuses, violations of their rights and humiliation. Israel imposes grotesque restrictions to prevent access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered one of the three holy places of Islam.

Outrage erupted on Monday (May 10th) at the announcement of the expulsion of Palestinian residents from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood by settlers. The criminal action of the army, police and paramilitary settlers against the civilian population by expelling Palestinian families from their homes, demolishing their homes, and against Palestinians praying at holy sites on the esplanade of the Al Aqsa Mosque, constitute acts of ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

The Palestinian Resistance warned of Israel’s hostility against the civilian population. But Israel continued its aggressive escalations.

Faced with increasing Zionist aggression, the heroic Palestinian inhabitants of Jerusalem took to the streets in popular uprising -in Intifada- defending their properties and rights, in defense of Jerusalem as the Capital of the Palestinian State.

In this unequal confrontation. many Palestinians were killed and wounded, but the struggle and resistance in the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem has not ended.

This Jerusalem intifada united all Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, with full support for Gaza. The Palestinian Resistance Brigades launched rockets and missiles at Israeli military positions in response to the Israeli army’s crimes.

Israel has launched more than 1,500 rounds of bombs on Gaza with state-of-the-art weapons. So far, 103 Palestinians have died due to the massive and indiscriminate bombardment that has caused tremendous destruction.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on May 13th that among the dozens of dead, 27 children have been killed. At least 487 have been wounded.

Israel intentionally targets civilians. The aggression so far has also caused great material losses and damage to infrastructure, homes and farms of citizens. According to information reported by agencies in Gaza:

The shelling of more than 500 residential housing and office towers, between total and partial destruction; 1.000 houses with severe damage from the continuous shelling.

Two residential apartment buildings were bombed and completely destroyed, and 12 media centers were damaged, as well as other institutions, associations and offices.

The bombing of 52 government sites, which ranged from police stations, security and service facilities also served major damage.

Seven schools, several Primary Health Care clinics and the Water Desalination Plant in northern Gaza were severely damaged by heavy shelling.

The bombing of animal farms, agricultural land, wells and irrigation networks, with millions of dollars in losses.

The bombing of streets and infrastructure, electricity, water and sewage networks and transformers.

More than 50 automobiles and means of public transportation were totally or partially damaged.

In addition to the continued closure of the occupation’s commercial crossings in the Gaza Strip and the prohibition of fishermen from going out to sea to fish.

The International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity energetically condemns the bombings and war crimes of Israel and denounces the use of internationally banned weapons against the Palestinian population of Gaza, the occupation of Jerusalem, as well as the repression and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We strongly denounce the role of U.S. imperialism — Israel’s main partner — which makes it an accomplice to the occupation and Israeli crimes.

«We call for urgent international solidarity with the Palestinian people, the freedom of thousands of political prisoners and demand an end to the war and occupation.

Enough of 73 years of occupation, of Al Nakba suffering, dispossession and tragedy of Palestine! Israel must immediately withdraw from the occupied territories and return to the 1967 borders!

«We reiterate our support for the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and defend themselves. The Palestinian struggle for the liberation of their homeland and the creation of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital, is also our struggle. The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their lands and homes is an inalienable right of humanity.

Long Live Free Palestine!

Palestine Will Win!

May 13, 2021

