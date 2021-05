EEUU mantiene detenidos a más de 20.000 niños migrantes

Got to thank the men & women coordinating safe placement of unaccompanied minors arriving at our border. March 28 saw 4,078 children in CBP holding >72 hrs. Now? ZERO. Challenges remain, but this team is handling its business! @CBP @DHSgov @ICEgov @HHSGov @DeptofDefense @fema pic.twitter.com/sMOLf01wqN