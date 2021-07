EEUU y Rusia sostienen primer diálogo en materia nuclear

💬 Deputy FM Sergey #Ryabkov on 🇷🇺🇺🇸 talks on strategic stability: This is the first orientation meeting, where we will have to assess the seriousness of our colleague’s intent to establish a concentrated, energetic dialogue, as agreed by the Presidents.https://t.co/f5YAGOWRPm pic.twitter.com/uYTdaBMQGg