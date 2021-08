Consejo de Transición de Afganistán se reúne con talibanes para abordar plan de seguridad

HE Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of HCNR @SapedarPalace, yesterday evening at his residence met Mr Khalil Al-Rahman Haqqani & his accompanying delegation of Taliban in Kabul.

HE @KarzaiH, Mr Fazal Hadi Muslimyar & several other elders & personalties attend the meeting. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/3emd3QGM2j