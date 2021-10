Se despejan las sombras: La trama de la CIA contra Julian Assange

So it turns out that #Pompeo was already plotting to kidnap or assassinate #Assange when he spoke at a "Foundation for Defense of Democracies" event & promised his @CIA would become a "more vicious agency." https://t.co/v2IJx5N75R @zachsdorfman @SeanDNaylor @Isikoff @wikileaks pic.twitter.com/jwHkpSemVH