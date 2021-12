ONU pide 41.000 millones de dólares para emergencias en 2022

In 2022, a record 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection around the 🌍 – twice as many as just 4 years ago.



Find out how funding for humanitarian action will save lives in 2022. ➡️https://t.co/pWijbf2zai

#GHO2022 #InvestInHumanity pic.twitter.com/GjUX9b9JCy