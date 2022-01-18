Alicia Jrapko una amiga en la distancia durante años

Compartir

Por Wilkie Delgado Correa.

“Estamos tratando de traducir la mayor cantidad posible de artículos escritos por Latinoamericanos sobre temas que tienen que ver con América Latina, lectura tan necesaria en Estados Unidos”.

Alicia Jrapko

No nos conocimos personalmente, sin embargo mantuvimos durante años una amistad y relaciones afectuosas a pesar de las distancias. Las pocas ocasiones que hubiéramos podido encontrarnos durante sus visitas a Cuba, eso no fue posible por motivos azarosos.

Así que ahora nos llega la triste noticia que se ha ido para dejarnos ese hálito eterno de compañera cercana y de combatiente leal de causas nobles.

Antes se habían ido tres americanos buenos. Lucius Walter, el 7 de septiembre de 2010; Leonard Weinglass, el 24 de marzo de 2011 y Saul Landau, el 9 de septiembre de 2013.

Alicia falleció este 11 de enero de 2022. Quien nació el 1 de enero de 1953 en Merlo, provincia de Buenos Aires, vivió varios años en México y murió en Estados Unidos donde residía. Obligada por la represión impuesta en 1976 por la dictadura militar en su país, emigró hasta asentarse definitivamente en Estados Unidos, donde fundó familia y estableció sus firmes vínculos con las organizaciones sociales que encarnaban el espíritu de sus ideales socio-políticos.

Varias publicaciones han reflejado algunos aspectos de su trayectoria destacada como fueron los siguientes: su compromiso con las luchas de los trabajadores estadounidenses y a principios de los años ’90 con el trabajo solidario con Cuba a través de IFCO-Pastores por La Paz, donde colaboró estrechamente con el Reverendo Lucius Walker como su coordinadora de la costa Oeste, ayudó a organizar y promover las becas para que los estudiantes afroamericanos y latinos pudieran asistir a la Escuela Latinoamericana de Medicina (ELAM) de forma gratuita para convertirse en médicos en sus comunidades; su participación en el año 2000 en la batalla por el regreso de Elián González junto su padre en Cuba; su trabajo fundamental como dirigente en Estados Unidos de la lucha por la liberación de los Cinco Héroes cubanos, injustamente encarcelados por monitorear la actividad de los terroristas en los Estados Unidos contra Cuba. Fue decisiva su campaña de solidaridad al frente del Comité Internacional por la Libertad de los Cinco en Estados Unidos al lograr que sindicalistas, líderes religiosos, congresistas, juristas, intelectuales, actores y artistas se sumaran a la campaña por la liberación de los antiterroristas cubanosGerardo Hernández Nordelo, Ramón Labañino Salazar, Antonio Guerrero Rodríguez, Fernando González Llort y René González Sehwerert.

Además desde 2011 Alicia fue la copresidenta de la Red Nacional sobre Cuba (NNOC). Fue coordinadora del Comité Internacional Paz, Justicia y Dignidad de los Pueblos en Estados Unidos y fundadora y coeditora de Resumen Latinoamericano en inglés.Creó el capítulo estadounidense de la Red en Defensa de la Humanidad y fue miembro de su Secretaría General.

Fue la lucha por la liberación de los 5 Héroes Cubanos la coyuntura que propició nuestras relaciones a distancia a través de email. Por su computadora pasaron todos mis 65 artículos publicados a favor de su liberación desde el año 2005 al 2014 con el objetivo de la divulgación y, en lo posible, su reenvío a los compañeros presos, y cuyo conjunto conformó el libro titulado Los 5 Héroes no están cansados.

Una anécdota interesante sobre este asunto fue que cuando yo estaba observando en vivo el día 17 de diciembre de 2014, la llegada del avión con Gerardo Hernández, Antonio Guerrero y Ramón Labañino, tres de los 5 Héroes cubanos, tras su liberación de las cárceles, la primera persona en quien pensé fue en Alicia Jrapko. E inmediatamente le comuniqué la noticia por email y ocurrió que casualmente estaba conectada. Y al conocer la sorpresiva noticia inmediatamente me comunicó su alborozo y agradecimiento. Apenas habían transcurrido unos minutos.

Otro momento de nuestros intercambios se produjo cuando en email de martes, 21 de agosto de 2018, 3:18, me comunicó sobre la traducción del artículo Fidel: si tuviera el privilegio de vivir otra vez mi propia vida, y lo cual dio origen al proyecto de posible traducción y publicación en EE.UU de mi libro titulado Fidel Castro: la vida del combate y la virtud. He aquí el texto del mensaje y la traducción al inglés del mencionado artículo, en memoria de Alicia.

«Estimado Wilkie: Espero que estés bien. Quería hacerte saber que he traducido el maravilloso artículo que escribiste sobre Fidel y lo hemos publicado en la edición de Resumen Latinoamericano en Ingles. Utilizamos esta foto tomada por Roberto Chile. Cuando escribas otros artículos envíamelos. Estamos tratando de traducir la mayor cantidad posible de artículos escritos por Latinoamericanos sobre temas que tienen que ver con América Latina, lectura tan necesaria en Estados Unidos. Me emocioné mucho al leer tu articulo, tan cierto como Fidel creía en su pueblo. Se extraña su presencia no solo en Cuba sino en todas partes. Recibe un fuerte abrazo Alicia»

Fidel: If I had the Privilege of Living My Own Life Again

By Wilkie Delgado Correa on August 13, 2018

“… but I can assure you at the same time, that all my life I would fight with the same passion for the same goals I have fought for until today.”

Fidel was 50 years old when, in his speech before the constitution of the newly elected National Assembly of People’s Power, he reviewed many events in revolutionary history and reflected on the role of the Cuban people, on certain international aspects. And talking about history he pointed out criteria on the exercise of power and its reflection in the constitution of the Republic that had been approved by the people.

Perhaps it would be appropriate, on this, his 92nd birthday and the second in his cycle of everlasting life, to point out just a few of the ideas expressed at that time, among those referring to the Cuban people as the omnipresent protagonist of historical events. He never wavered in his vision on this. When he was on trial for the assault on the Moncada Barracks the prosecutor questioned him about the resources with which he intended to sustain the armed uprising, Fidel told him: “With the people. Yes, I have faith in the people.” And so it was..he counted on and trusted the people to start the guerrilla struggle in the Sierra Maestra three years later. He fought the battles with the people throughout the revolutionary period, and power was exercised with the people in an indestructible bond, against the harassment and aggressions of the imperialist power and its allies large and small. He appealed to the people, with infinite faith and loyalty, to fight battles internally and externally and to put into practice a solidarity with other peoples that had never been seen before in history.

Here are some of the ideas developed by Fidel in his speech:

“Power is one, that of the working people, which is exercised through the National Assembly and the State bodies that depend on it”.

“The first sovereign act of the people was the revolution itself…. Our Revolution was not imposed by anyone from outside; it was forged in heroic struggle against imperialist domination and the fiercest external aggressions”.

“Our Revolution emerged in the very bosom of the people, conceived and realized by the humble children of the people. Our Revolution was thus born from a small seed that today has become a gigantic tree; it is a secular dream of yesterday transformed into a beautiful reality of today, the will of a people already turned into an irreversible piece of history”.

“But our Revolution is not the exclusive fruit of our ideas; our ideas themselves are largely daughters of world revolutionary thought”.

“I therefore think, and have always thought, that whatever the individual merits of any man, any manifestation of personality worship must be radically avoided; that any man, no matter what aptitudes may be attributed to him, will never be superior to collective capacity, that collegial leadership, unrestricted respect for the practice of criticism and self-criticism, socialist legality, partisan and state democracy and discipline, and the inviolability of the basic norms and ideas of Marxism-Leninism and socialism”.

“One day, on commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Moncada, I said: the man dies, the Party is immortal. Today I wish to add: no man can be above the Party; no citizen’s will must ever prevail over that of millions of his countrymen; no revolutionary is more important than the Revolution”.

“The exercise of power must be the constant practice of self-limitation and modesty”.

“As can be seen, profound institutional changes have taken place in a short space of time. With the constitution of this National Assembly, the election of the Council of State, its President and Vice-Presidents, and the appointment of the Council of Ministers, this historic process of institutionalization of our Revolution is fundamentally concluded”.

“No one is capable of calculating the strength and decision that just ideas can generate in the spirit of the human being”.

“For my part, dear colleagues, I am a tireless critic of our own work. We could have done everything better from the Moncada to today. The light that tells us which could have been the best variant in each case is the experience, but unfortunately it is not possessed by the young people who begin on the hard and difficult road of the Revolution. Let this serve, however, to learn that we are not wise and that before each decision there may be a superior one”.

And as final words, as a political axiom, a judgment that perhaps serves to meditate on the multiple variants that are present when facing the realities and circumstances for making the best decisions. Of course, Fidel’s actions and decisions at the head of a small country with limited resources and faced with colossal enemies were not an easy task, and he only had the glory of acting as a Sisyphus of his time, willing to push the rock to the top, and to achieve, the almost impossible, that the rock would remain at the top and thus circumvent the sentence decreed by the imperial powers. It was the company of the people and their struggle with the main protagonist of this history of revolutionary Cuba that made the miracle possible.

Fidel then said: “If I had the privilege of living my own life again, I would do many things differently than I have done until now, but I can at the same time assure you that all my life I would fight with the same passion for the same goals I have fought for until today”.

Tomado de Rebelión/ Foto de portada: Bill Hackwell.

